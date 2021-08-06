Tokyo Olympics: India lose to Great Britain in women's hockey bronze medal match

The Indian women's hockey team was defeated by Great Britain in the match for bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics on Friday. India lost 3-4 to Great Britain in the third-fourth place play-off match.

The bunch of 18 fearless and determined Indian women had already done the unthinkable when they stunned three-time champions Australia 1-0 on Monday to enter the Olympic semifinals for the first time. Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India but the side led by talismanic Rani Rampal and coached by master tactician Sjoerd Marijne exceeded expectations.

India's best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams. In that edition of the Games, women's hockey made its debut in the Olympics and the sport was played in a round-robin format with top two teams qualifying for the final.

The Netherlands will play Argentina in the final on Friday.