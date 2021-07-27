Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • Tokyo Olympics: Host country’s superstar, Naomi Osaka eliminated from the tennis tournament

    Tokyo Olympics: Host country’s superstar, Naomi Osaka eliminated from the tennis tournament

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics. Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.

    Tokyo Olympics: Host country’s superstar, Naomi Osaka eliminated from the tennis tournament
    The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics. Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.
    The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.
    The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.
    Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Tokyo Olympics: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeats Germany’s Nadine Apetz; makes it to QFs

    Next Article

    Tokyo Olympics: India beat Spain 3-0 in men's hockey

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco417.50 17.45 4.36
    Bajaj Finance6,304.90 142.45 2.31
    Bajaj Finserv13,814.00 288.95 2.14
    Tata Steel1,325.50 27.55 2.12
    SBI432.20 8.90 2.10
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,299.65 137.50 2.23
    Bajaj Finserv13,814.00 288.65 2.13
    Tata Steel1,325.90 27.80 2.14
    SBI432.15 8.85 2.09
    Nestle18,293.95 216.40 1.20
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco417.50 17.45 4.36
    Bajaj Finance6,304.90 142.45 2.31
    Bajaj Finserv13,814.00 288.95 2.14
    Tata Steel1,325.50 27.55 2.12
    SBI432.20 8.90 2.10
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finance6,299.65 137.50 2.23
    Bajaj Finserv13,814.00 288.65 2.13
    Tata Steel1,325.90 27.80 2.14
    SBI432.15 8.85 2.09
    Nestle18,293.95 216.40 1.20

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4100-0.0075-0.01
    Euro-Rupee87.6960-0.0060-0.01
    Pound-Rupee102.75300.07400.07
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67540.00130.19
    View More