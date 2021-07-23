Home

    • Tokyo Olympics: From PV Sindhu to Mary Kom, top Indian women athletes to watch

    Tokyo Olympics: From PV Sindhu to Mary Kom, top Indian women athletes to watch

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    From boxer Mary Kom to shuttler PV Sindhu, here is a look at women on whose shoulders are the hopes of over a billion Indians.

    As the entire world's focus is on Tokyo to see how athletes from around the world perform, India's hopes are on a few athletes when it comes to winning medals. Among these are a few women athletes who shoulder the hopes of over a billion Indians. Let's take a look at them:
    PV Sindhu BWF World Championship PV Sindhu: Silver medalist in the last summer Olympics, Sindhu bears the weight of the entire nation as she is all set to represent the country again. While her recent form has not been great, the country hopes she will find her mojo when it really matters. (Image: Reuters)
    Vinesh Phogat:
    The winner of gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games, she was the first Indian wrestler to book her place in the Tokyo Olympics.
    Mary Kom:  Six-time World Champion and bronze medallist in London Olympics, the boxer will be hopeful of winning another medal.  (PTI Photo)
    Manika Batra: While Table Tennis has been traditionally a stronghold of Chinese players, the recent change in laws allowing a country maximum of two qualifying spots in each discipline means that Manika Batra could be a real contender for a medal in both singles and mixed doubles format. (Image: IANS)
    Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat won the gold in Women's 25m pistol event shooting. In the picture, Sarnobat prepares for the final round of the 25m pistol women's shooting event at the 18th Asian Games. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat: The Asian Games gold medalist, won a gold medal in 25-metre pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. That would have given the shooter from Kolhapur plenty of confidence ahead of the Olympics. (Text: IANS/ Image: AP)
     
