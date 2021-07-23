Tokyo Olympics: From PV Sindhu to Mary Kom, top Indian women athletes to watch

As the entire world's focus is on Tokyo to see how athletes from around the world perform, India's hopes are on a few athletes when it comes to winning medals. Among these are a few women athletes who shoulder the hopes of over a billion Indians. Let's take a look at them: As the entire world's focus is on Tokyo to see how athletes from around the world perform, India's hopes are on a few athletes when it comes to winning medals. Among these are a few women athletes who shoulder the hopes of over a billion Indians. Let's take a look at them:

PV Sindhu: Silver medalist in the last summer Olympics, Sindhu bears the weight of the entire nation as she is all set to represent the country again. While her recent form has not been great, the country hopes she will find her mojo when it really matters. (Image: Reuters)

Vinesh Phogat:

The winner of gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games, she was the first Indian wrestler to book her place in the Tokyo Olympics.

Mary Kom: Six-time World Champion and bronze medallist in London Olympics, the boxer will be hopeful of winning another medal. (PTI Photo)

Manika Batra: While Table Tennis has been traditionally a stronghold of Chinese players, the recent change in laws allowing a country maximum of two qualifying spots in each discipline means that Manika Batra could be a real contender for a medal in both singles and mixed doubles format. (Image: IANS)