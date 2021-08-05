Tokyo Olympics: Deepak Punia loses in 86kg freestyle wrestling; Myles Nazem Amine gets bronze

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia lost to Myles Nazem Amine in the men's freestyle 86kg bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

He lost the semi-finals to American David Morris Taylor on Wednesday. It was hardly a contest as Taylor effected one move after another to win by technical superiority in the first period itself. Deepak could make only one move on the counterattack but the American did not give the Indian any chance to convert that into points.

The 22-year-old Deepak had earlier made the most of an easy draw by getting past Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist by technical superiority, and then prevailed 6-3 over China's Zushen Lin in the quarterfinal.