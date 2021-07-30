Home

    Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensures second medal for India; beats Taipei's Chin-Chen Nien in Quarterfinal 2

    Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensures second medal for India; beats Taipei's Chin-Chen Nien in Quarterfinal 2

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured the second medal for India at Tokyo Olympics by winning women's welterweight (64-69 kg) quarterfinal against Chinese Taipei's Chin-Chen Nien by 4-1.

    Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensures second medal for India; beats Taipei's Chin-Chen Nien in Quarterfinal 2
    Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has assured the second medal for India at Tokyo Olympics by winning the women's welterweight (64-69 kg) quarterfinal against Chinese Taipei's Chin-Chen Nien by 4-1.
    The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout.
    Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze medallist, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past. She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.
    The youngster, who was laid low by COVID-19 last year and missed a training trip to Europe because of it, let out a huge scream after the referee raised her hand, pent-up emotions finally getting the better of her.
    India’s previous boxing medals have come through Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012). Both of them had won bronze medals and Borgohain would look to better that.
    India won its first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Mirabai Chanu clinched silver in weightlifting. Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in Olympics. She also ended the country two-decade wait for a medal in weightlifting at the Olympics.
    -With inputs from PTI
    (Edited by : Anshul)
