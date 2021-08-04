Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain loses to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in semi-finals, bags bronze medal

Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) was defeated by Turkey's world number one Busenaz Surmeneli in the semi-finals in the welterweight category.

She had assured India of its first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion, Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, to enter the semi-finals on Friday.

The boxer, hailing from Bormukhiya village in Assam's Golaghat district, defeated Chinere Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen to reach the women's welterweight semi-finals.

Borgohain is a two-time world championship bronze medallist and the first female boxer from Assam to qualify for the Games. She is also a two-time Asian Championships bronze winner. Raised in Golaghat's Baro Mukhia village, Borgohain eventually moved to Guwahati to realise her boxing dreams.

India's previous boxing medals have come through Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012). Both of them had won bronze medals and Borgohain would look to better that.