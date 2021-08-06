Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia enters semifinals in men's 65kg freestyle wrestling

Wrestler Bajrang Punia entered semifinals in the Freestyle 65kg category. He defeated Morteza Ghasi of Iran in the quarterfinals.

He defeated Kyrgyzstan's E Akmatalievhis in his opening bout.

In his last 10 international tournaments, he has won six gold medals, three silver and one bronze. His superior stamina sets him apart but his leg defence will be tested in a very competitive category where at least 5-6 wrestlers are capable of winning gold.

The copy will be updated soon