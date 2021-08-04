Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ravi Kumar reaches finals in 57kg freestyle wrestling

Ravi Dahiya entered finals in the 57kg freestyle wrestling. He defeated Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals.
In the quarterfinal match, Dahiya won both his bouts on technical superiority to enter the semifinal. The fourth-seeded Dahiya outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4).
Against Urbano, 23-year-old Dahiya remained dominant, apart from conceding a take-down in the first period. The reigning Asian champion nailed the win with one minute and 10 seconds still remaining in the bout, which was stopped after he raced to a winning lead.
Dahiya effected five take-down moves in the second period, showing his technical prowess. Against Vangelov, Dahiya relied on his double leg attacks, building his lead gradually.
With inputs from PTI
The copy will be updated soon.
