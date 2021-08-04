Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ravi Kumar reaches finals in 57kg freestyle wrestling

Ravi Dahiya entered finals in the 57kg freestyle wrestling. He defeated Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals.

In the quarterfinal match, Dahiya won both his bouts on technical superiority to enter the semifinal. The fourth-seeded Dahiya outclassed Colombia's Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4).

Against Urbano, 23-year-old Dahiya remained dominant, apart from conceding a take-down in the first period. The reigning Asian champion nailed the win with one minute and 10 seconds still remaining in the bout, which was stopped after he raced to a winning lead.

Dahiya effected five take-down moves in the second period, showing his technical prowess. Against Vangelov, Dahiya relied on his double leg attacks, building his lead gradually.

With inputs from PTI

