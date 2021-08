Indian Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya advances to the semi-finals in the 57 kg freestyle category defeating Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov in men's freestyle (57kg) 1/4 final to move into the semis.

Earlier, he made a confident start to his Tokyo Olympics campaign, winning by technical superiority against Colombia's Tigreros Urbano to reach the men's freestyle 57kg quarterfinals on Wednesday.

