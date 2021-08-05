Tokyo Olympics: India clinches Bronze medal in men's hockey, defeats Germany 5-4

The Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics after defeating Rio Games bronze-winner Germany by 5-4 in the third-fourth place play-off match on Thursday. Indian men's hockey team secured an Olympic medal after 41 years.

India's last of the eight Olympic golds came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games. India has four world-class drag-flickers in its armoury in Rupinder Pal Singh, vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, and Amit Rohidas.

The clash between India and Germany would be a repeat of the bronze medal clash of the 2017 Hockey World League Finals. Back then, the Indians triumphed 2-1 against a vastly depleted German team. Having failed to secure the gold medal after two successive yellow metals in the 2008 and 2012 Games, the Germans had to settle for a bronze in Rio 2016 and they would be determined to at least return with a podium finish from here.

Germany is the most successful hockey nation in the Olympics after India with four gold medals. Striker Lukas Wendfeder is in great form, having scored six goals in the tournament so far.

In the Olympics, both the sides have faced each other 11 times recording four wins each and three matches ending in draws. Recently, India toured Germany in March this year during which they defeated the hosts 6-1 and drew a match 1-1. India captain Manpreet Singh has already said that he is in no mood to dwell on the semifinal result.

In the men's hockey final, Australia will face Belgium later on Thursday.

With inputs from PTI