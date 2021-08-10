Tokyo Olympics 2020: Here's the journey of India's hockey sheroes

By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
India women's hockey team defeated the mighty Australians, storming into Olympics semi-finals. They may have missed the bronze medal narrowly at the hands of Great Britain but the women's hockey team at Tokyo 2020 Olympics have made their entry into the hearts of each and every Indian. CNN-News18's Marya Shakil spoke to members of India's women hockey team after their return from historic Tokyo Olympics.

Their stories are of grit and determination, of battling poverty and patriarchy. CNN-News18's Marya Shakil spoke to members of India's women hockey team after their return from historic Tokyo Olympics.
