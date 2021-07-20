Tokyo Games: Top sponsor Toyota not to air Olympics ads in Japan over COVID-19 worries

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp will not air any advertisements or TVCs (television commercials) around the Tokyo Olympics in Japan. But reports indicate that it will release ads including the ‘Start Your Impossible’ campaign in other key markets such as the US, as per NBCUniversal, a broadcaster for the Games.

Of the 14 worldwide advertising and sponsorship partners for the Tokyo Olympics -- lasting from July 23 to August 8, 2021 -- Toyota and Panasonic Corp are the only two from Japan.

Toyota pulled out of the Games amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Tokyo. The company’s spokesperson said Toyota’s association with the Olympics would not be properly understood due to concerns about the virus impacting the Games, as per reports.

Tokyo Olympics organisers said 71 people, including 31 international visitors, have tested positive as of July 19.

Extraordinary Rules

The Tokyo Games will see singular rules such as stringent controls, social distancing and ban on spectators. North Korea has already pulled out.

Athletes will have to wear masks except while participating, and put on their medals instead of being feted by officials or guests in contactless post-event ceremonies.

Athletes need to avoid handshakes, hugging or kissing team members while celebrating their wins. They have to maintain a distance of two metres at all times and avoid getting up, close and personal. The organisers have arranged for 1.6 lakh condoms but will give the same to the athletes only at the time of their departure.

Athletes are not allowed to sing, shout or cheer while celebrating to avoid releasing droplets that can spread the virus.

Most events will be televised and held behind closed doors.

Athletes cannot roam around or go for sight-seeing. They have to leave the Olympics Village within 48 hours of completing their participation.

Authorities can disqualify and even deport offenders.

The organisers have created controlled zone islands for about 60,000 foreign visitors including athletes and team officials and staff. COVID Liaison Officers (CLOs) will ensure that all the samples from different country contingents are submitted on time.

Athletes will be quarantined for three days on arrival and then tested daily. Their tests need to be negative as on the morning of their event.

Athletes testing positive will get ‘did not start’ (not ‘disqualified due to COVID-19’) status and will have to withdraw from the Games. In one-to-one competitions, the opponent will win in case of withdrawals. In others, the next eligible athletes will take their place (except in the 10 km race).

Those who come into contact with COVID positive people will have to quarantine for 14 days.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that Pfizer-BioNTech and China’s SinoVac Biotech have agreed to offer doses of their mRNA vaccine to athletes and others.

All visitors to the Olympics Village need to keep GPS on as the contact tracing system is activated throughout.

Reports indicate that only around 6,000 out of the 11,000 athletes will be allowed during the “restrained” opening ceremony scheduled for July 23.