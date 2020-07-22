Sports Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19: CEO Muto Updated : July 22, 2020 12:25 PM IST Muto said that although organisers hoped the threat posed by the virus could be reduced, nobody knows what the situation will be when the Games start on July 23, 2021 Organisers are assuming coronavirus will remain a major problem. A recent poll conducted by Kyodo News found that fewer than one in four favoured holding the Games as scheduled next year. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply