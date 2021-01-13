Sports To cancel or not?: IOC, Japan press ahead with Tokyo Games Updated : January 13, 2021 09:53 AM IST The International Olympic Committee and local organizers have already said another postponement is impossible, leaving cancellation or opening on July 23 as the only options. The Japanese public are already more and more inclined to oppose the hosting of the Olympics this summer Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply