TNPL 2023 - Format, Schedule and Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

The seventh season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will commence at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore between Lyca Kovai Kings and Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The tournament, often considered to be a hotbed of fresh talent in the Tamil Nadu cricketing circuit, will be held from June 11-July 12 this time around.

Eight teams, namely: Chepauk Super Gillies, Siechem Madurai Panthers, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Salem Spartans, Nellai Royal Kings, Lyca Kovai Kings, Dindigul Dragons and iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will participate in the tournament. Chepauk Super Gillies are the most successful team in the history of the TNPL, having won the cup four times. However, their fourth title win last year was a different affair for them as they had to share the trophy with the Lyca Kovai Kings as the final at Coimbatore was washed out due to rains.

Format of the Tournament

Each team will face each other once in the group stage matches. There will 28 games in the league stage and then the qualifiers comprising the two qualifiers, eliminator and the final will take place towards the business end of the competition.

The games will be held across four venues, i.e. SNR College Cricket Ground (Coimbatore) Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium (Salem), NPR College Ground in Dindigul and the Indian Cement Company Ground, in Tirunelveli. Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar are some of the biggest stars who would turn up for their respective teams in TNPL 2023.

Schedule

TNPL 2023 Full Schedule

June 12, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 13, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 14, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 14, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 15, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 16, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 18, 3 PM: Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 18, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 19, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 20, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 21, 3 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 21, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 22, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Salem Spartans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 24, 3 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 24, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 25, 3 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 25, 7 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Ba11sy Trichy (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 26, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 27, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Lyca Kovai Kings (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 28, 7 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

June 29, 7 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

July 1, 3 PM: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 1, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 2, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 2, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Chepauk Super Gillies (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 3, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Salem Spartans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 4, 7 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

July 5, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Nellai Royal Kings (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

Playoffs

Qualifier 1: July 7 - 7 PM - Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium (Salem),

Eliminator: July 8 - 7 PM - Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium (Salem),

Qualifier 2: July 10 - 7 PM - Indian Cement Company Ground, in Tirunelveli

Final: July 12 - 7 PM – Indian Cement Company Ground, in Tirunelveli

Where to Watch?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and it will be streamed digitally on the Fancode platform.