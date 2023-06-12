TNPL 2023 - Format, Schedule and Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

The games will be held across four venues, i.e. SNR College Cricket Ground (Coimbatore) Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium (Salem), NPR College Ground in Dindigul and the Indian Cement Company Ground, in Tirunelveli. Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar are some of the biggest stars who would turn up for their respective teams in TNPL 2023.

The seventh season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will commence at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore between Lyca Kovai Kings and Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The tournament, often considered to be a hotbed of fresh talent in the Tamil Nadu cricketing circuit, will be held from June 11-July 12 this time around.

Eight teams, namely: Chepauk Super Gillies, Siechem Madurai Panthers, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Salem Spartans, Nellai Royal Kings, Lyca Kovai Kings, Dindigul Dragons and iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will participate in the tournament. Chepauk Super Gillies are the most successful team in the history of the TNPL, having won the cup four times. However, their fourth title win last year was a different affair for them as they had to share the trophy with the Lyca Kovai Kings as the final at Coimbatore was washed out due to rains.