Sports
Tissot, Reliance Foundation, Dream 11, Myntra get behind NBA India Games, says report
Updated : October 04, 2019 10:56 AM IST
Through its Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative, the Reliance Foundation, as NBA's strategic partner, will invite a stadium full of boys and girls from participating Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA schools in Mumbai, to attend the event, the report said.
While, Indian fashion e-commerce company Myntra is offering fans an opportunity to buy authentic NBA and limited-edition NBA India Games merchandise, added the report.
Among its other partners is Tissot, which will be NBA’s official watch and timekeeper.
