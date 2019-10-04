Tissot, Reliance Foundation, Dream 11, Myntra get behind NBA India Games, says report

The National Basketball Association (NBA), which is all set to hold its India Games 2019 on Oct 4 and Oct 5, has a number of top companies as its partners for the event, with Reliance Foundation being the headline strategic partner, reported The Drum.

Through its Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative, the Reliance Foundation, as NBA's strategic partner, will invite a stadium full of boys and girls from participating Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA schools in Mumbai, to attend the event, the report said.

Another partner, Fantasy game brand Dream11, will use the event as an attempt to drive consumers to the official NBA India Fantasy Game on Dream11, added the report.

Sports drink brand Gatorade is the presenting partner for the pregame warmups before the games, said The Drum report, adding that Harman with its brand JBL, will also participate in the NBA India Innovation Summit.

The report also added that Jio Saavn, music streaming platform, will host three curated NBA India Games playlists in three different languages — English, Hindi and Tamil — on its platform.

While, Indian fashion e-commerce company Myntra is offering fans an opportunity to buy authentic NBA and limited-edition NBA India Games merchandise, said The Drum, adding Sap will be the league’s official business analytics partner.

Among its other partners is Tissot, which will be NBA’s official watch and timekeeper.

"This roster of world-class partners for the first NBA India Games illustrates the growth of basketball and the NBA brand in India. We thank our partners for joining us on this historic event, and we look forward to working with them to activate in unique ways to create unforgettable NBA experiences for our fans across the country," NBA India managing director Rajesh Sethi was quoted as saying in the report.

The much-awaited game between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will be held at Mumbai's NSCI stadium, the tickets of which are already sold out, with the prices as high as Rs 85,000.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.