Tilak Varma: Tipped for greatness, swashbuckling southpaw receives India call-up

Rohit Sharma had predicted that Varma will soon be representing India after the youngster played a quickfire knock of 37 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in April. “We watched Tilak last season. We all know what he can. I love his approach. He doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. We will see him play for a lot of teams,” the Rohit had said after the game. Three months down the line, Tilak Varma’s moment of reckoning has finally arrived.

Young star Tilak Varma has been called up to the 15-man India squad for the five-match T20I series in the Caribbean that will begin in August. The 20-year-old, tipped for greatness by none other than Rohit Sharma himself, has broken through the ranks courtesy of his impeccable performances in the last couple of seasons for MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Who is Tilak Varma?

The 20-year-old left-handed batsman hails from Hyderabad and represented India in the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup in 2020. However, he shot into prominence upon being acquired by MI for Rs 1.7 crore in the mega-auction ahead of IPL 2022. The franchise seemed to have gotten their scouting game right as they picked up the talented star and groomed him to succeed in the following couple of campaigns.

Varma cemented his spot in a star-studded MI playing, starting from 2022 itself. He played an impactful 61-run knock in his second innings in the league, fearlessly taking on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowlers at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Over the season, Varma found himself being challenged to play and thrive in multiple positions. He emerged as a bankable bet in the middle-order.

Displaying a positive intent and an eagerness to win games, he has shown an incredible ability to counter both pacers and spinners with equal excellence. The 20-year-old brings about a sense of positivity to the field that is essential as India approaches the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) in 2024.

Varma’s record in the IPL speaks highly of his calibre. He has slammed 740 runs in 25 innings at an average and strike rate of 38.95 and 144.53 respectively. The batsman has three half-centuries to his name and played several impactful knocks as MI scaled record chases in IPL 2023. He made heads turn by scoring 26 runs off an over by Purple Cap holder Mohammed Shami in his terrific burst of 43 runs off 14 deliveries in the Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

What did Rohit Sharma predict about Tilak Varma?

Rohit had predicted that Varma will soon be representing India after the youngster played a quickfire knock of 37 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in April.

“We watched Tilak last season. We all know what he can. I love his approach. He doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. We will see him play for a lot of teams,” Rohit, who has had an eye for honing youngsters had remarked after that match. He has been instrumental in providing Varma the proper platform to succeed, often sending the player out to bat during crucial junctures of the game that demonstrated his caliber and temperament to the entire cricketing fraternity. Rohit, who has won the IPL title five times as the MI captain, has overseen the meteoric growth of numerous youngsters during his tenure. He has spotted talents appropriately and supported them to the hilt, which has resulted in a number of them getting called up to the national team later on.

Varma has been vocal about his admiration for Rohit too. After a victory against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in April, the southpaw said that he had always dreamt of batting alongside the MI skipper. "I am feeling nice, I was waiting from last year to bat with you (Rohit), this time I got the opportunity, building partnership with you was fun," Varma had quipped after the match. Three months down the line, Tilak Varma’s moment of reckoning has finally arrived.