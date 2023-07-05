Tilak Varma: Tipped for greatness, swashbuckling southpaw receives India call-up

Rohit Sharma had predicted that Varma will soon be representing India after the youngster played a quickfire knock of 37 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in April. “We watched Tilak last season. We all know what he can. I love his approach. He doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. We will see him play for a lot of teams,” the Rohit had said after the game. Three months down the line, Tilak Varma’s moment of reckoning has finally arrived.

Young star Tilak Varma has been called up to the 15-man India squad for the five-match T20I series in the Caribbean that will begin in August. The 20-year-old, tipped for greatness by none other than Rohit Sharma himself, has broken through the ranks courtesy of his impeccable performances in the last couple of seasons for MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Who is Tilak Varma?

The 20-year-old left-handed batsman hails from Hyderabad and represented India in the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup in 2020. However, he shot into prominence upon being acquired by MI for Rs 1.7 crore in the mega-auction ahead of IPL 2022. The franchise seemed to have gotten their scouting game right as they picked up the talented star and groomed him to succeed in the following couple of campaigns.

Varma cemented his spot in a star-studded MI playing, starting from 2022 itself. He played an impactful 61-run knock in his second innings in the league, fearlessly taking on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowlers at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Over the season, Varma found himself being challenged to play and thrive in multiple positions. He emerged as a bankable bet in the middle-order.