Tilak Varma can be a surprise pick in the World Cup squad: Report

Tilak Varma made an impression on the West Indies tour but the selection committee says that they would like to exercise caution with regard to throwing the young Hyderabad southpaw at the deep end of the pool.

"Yes, he has started well and he will surely play ODIs in the future. But what if he is pushed too quickly and it turns out to be counter-productive? You can't play with young careers. Yes, he could be discussed but only if both Iyer and Rahul are ruled out," the source said, as quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The NCA bigwigs are all tight-lipped about the fitness status but the Asia Cup team selection has been deferred because the Ajit Agarkar-led committee wants to give the duo the best chance to get fit before the continental showpiece. The squad is expected to be announced towards the middle or end of this week in Mumbai.

Earlier this week, Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged the national selectors and team management to show faith in talented Tilak Varma and include him in the World Cup squad as he could possibly be the answer to India's middle-order woes with multiple batters still recovering from injuries.

Ashwin's comments were also backed by former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, who wouldn't mind seeing Varma in the final 15, provided Shreyas Iyer fails to make the cut.

The 20-year-old stylish Hyderabad left-hander has impressed one and all with scores of 39, 50 and 49 not out in three T20I games in the West Indies and not for once looked out of place at the international level.

"This is neck-and-neck with respect to the World Cup. So, will they think about Tilak Varma as an option if we don't have enough backups? Because Sanju Samson has performed really well in ODIs.

"But the exciting part about Tilak Varma is that he is a left-hander and Team India is lacking left-handers. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is the only left-handed batter in the top 7," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Varma holds an impressive scorecard in his List A games for Hyderabad. He has played 25 games and has an average of 55 plus (56.18) along with five hundred and five half-centuries. It means at least 50 percent times he is converting fifties into hundreds, a strike rate of 100 plus.

The 20-year-old Varma, who was part of the 2020 U-19 World Cup squad, scored a fearless 39 off 22 balls in his maiden outing with the senior India team during the opening T20I against the West Indies, which the visitors lost by four runs.

"Everyone has this dream of playing for the country, I never thought that I will be able to play for India so soon in my career, because, after the Under-19 World Cup, there was the coronavirus issue which happened, so I thought let me just use the opportunity that I get," Varma said in a video posted by the BCCI after making India debut.

