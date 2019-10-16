#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
Tiger Woods to write a memoir named Back on ups and downs of his career

Updated : October 16, 2019 12:19 PM IST

HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday it has acquired rights to the first memoir written by Woods.
The only other books to which Woods contributed was "How I Play Golf" in 2001 with the editors of Golf Digest.
Woods, who has 81 victories on the PGA Tour and is one short of tying the career record held by Sam Snead, returns to competition next week in Japan.
