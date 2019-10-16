Business
Tiger Woods to write a memoir named Back on ups and downs of his career
Updated : October 16, 2019 12:19 PM IST
HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday it has acquired rights to the first memoir written by Woods.
The only other books to which Woods contributed was "How I Play Golf" in 2001 with the editors of Golf Digest.
Woods, who has 81 victories on the PGA Tour and is one short of tying the career record held by Sam Snead, returns to competition next week in Japan.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more