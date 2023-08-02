Tiger Woods becomes newest player director on the PGA Tour policy board

The PGA Tour has maintained that Woods’ addition to the board will ensure that the tour remains a player-driven organisation. It also clarified that the player directors can chime in with their views about potential changes to the tour.

The power dynamics in the golfing world took a sharp turn on Tuesday as Tiger Woods became the sixth player director on the PGA Tour policy board. Accordingly, the players have a one-seat advantage on the board following the merger in June between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf that is backed by Saudi Arabia.

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA TOUR. This is a critical point for the TOUR, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in TOUR operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players,” Woods stated.

He added, “The players thank Commissioner

The PGA Tour has maintained that Woods’ addition to the board will ensure that the tour remains a player-driven organisation. It also clarified that the player directors can chime in with their views about potential changes to the tour. The other player directors are Rory Mcllroy, Peter Malnati, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, and Charley Hoffman.

LIV Golf is backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the two entities merged amidst secret negotiations in June this year. Top-flight PGA golfers like Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Bubba Watson have already accepted offers to play in the LIV Golf. Earlier, Woods reportedly turned down a $1 billion offer to play in the Saudi tour.