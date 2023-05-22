Tiger Global set to invest $40 million in IPL team Rajasthan Royals: Report

Acquiring a stake in Rajasthan Royals could be a strategic step for Tiger Global to expand its presence beyond the technology sector into non-tech industries.

Tiger Global, a tech-focused investor firm, may acquire a stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals. The firm plans to invest $40 million, increasing the team's valuation to $650 million, according to a report by Economic Times .

Tiger Global's investment, whether direct or indirect, could back one of the shareholders in Rajasthan Royals through capital infusion, as stated in the report.

Tiger Global, renowned for its early support of Flipkart, has played a significant role in fueling the growth of unicorns and soonicorns (soon-to-be-unicorns).