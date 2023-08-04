Tickets for Lionel Messi's first away game for Inter Miami sold out in less than 10 minutes

Messi will play for the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 match against FC Dallas that will be held at the Toyota Stadium on August 6.

Tickets for Lionel Messi’s first away game as an Inter Miami CF player were sold out in less than ten minutes. Messi will play for the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 match against FC Dallas that will be held at the Toyota Stadium on August 6.

Ticket prices shot up to as much as $9000 and it is being reported as the fastest-ever sell-out for FC Dallas. The ticket prices started from as low as $299 and it subsequently increased to $699 in certain marketplaces, Bloomberg reports . “We will sell out in a matter of minutes. It’s the greatest coup in the history of the league,” FC Dallas co-owner Dan Hunt said on Tuesday.

Messi has been on a roll ever since switching to the United States of America (USA) in the current transfer window. He scored an injury-time free-kick winner in his debut appearance against Cruz Azul, in an event that was attended by several popular stars like David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, and Serena Williams, amongst others.

He has bagged braces in his following couple of appearances against Atlanta United and Orlando City respectively.

Messi first scored in the seventh minute of Inter Miami’s latest match against Orlando and then extended his side’s lead with another fine strike in the 71st minute of the match. The club is set to face FC Dallas, Charlotte, Cincinnati, NY Red Bulls, and Nashville in their following five games this month.