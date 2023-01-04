Tickets for India’s first Formula E race go live: Check date and venue

The race will have a total seating capacity of 25,000 with the ticket price ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000

Tickets to the upcoming Formula E race in Hyderabad are now available. The race will be the first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to be held in India. It is slated for February 11 at the Hyderabad Street Circuit. The event will also be the first time in a decade that India will play host to an international racing event. The last such event was the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2013 at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The race will have a total seating capacity of 25,000 and the tickets can cost anything between Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000. The Rs 1,000 tickets are for the Grandstands seats, the Rs 3,500 tickets are for the Charged Grandstands seats, the Rs 6,000 tickets are for the Premium Grandstand seats and the Rs 10,000 tickets are for the Ace Grandstands seats.

The organisers have put up 22,500 tickets for sale online through Bookmyshow and AceNetGen. The first two days of the three-day long event will be free to view for school children and families.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Arvind Kumar booked the first ticket at a special event in Hyderabad today and opened the sale. The event was organised in participation between the Telangana government, Formula E and official promoter private firm Ace Nxt Gen.

“The 2.8km track with 18 turns will see 11 teams with 22 drivers racing through the streets of Hyderabad. Arrangements are being made to make it a grand success,” Kumar said at the event.

Hyderabad will be playing host to the tournament all the way till 2026, with the city conducting Round 4 of the 17 races for the soon-to-start 9th season of the Formula E championship. The 2023 season of the championship will run between January and July 2023.

Formula E is a single-seater motorsport championship, which is the equivalent of the Formula 1 championship but for electric cars. The championship features some of the fastest, lightest, most powerful electric cars on the planet racing at speeds of around 300 kmph.