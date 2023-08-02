Thums Up launches 'Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao' campaign ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023

Recognizing that cricket is a unifying force in our country, the campaign leverages the unwavering passion of Indian cricket fans, who also consider themselves to be experts with their distinct point of view on the upcoming World Cup. With this profound connection, Thums Up seamlessly becomes an embodiment of the nation's excitement and anticipation in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this year.

Thums Up, is all set to ignite the passion of cricket lovers as the official beverage partner of the ICC with its latest campaign, ‘Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao.’ As the anticipation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches soaring heights in India, Thums Up's innovative campaign aims to address the inner dilemma of every cricket fan around which team will win the ICC Cricket World Cup this year.

Recognizing that cricket is a unifying force in our country, the campaign leverages the unwavering passion of Indian cricket fans, who also consider themselves to be experts with their distinct point of view on the upcoming World Cup. With this profound connection, Thums Up seamlessly becomes an embodiment of the nation's excitement and anticipation in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this year.

With India proudly hosting the World Cup, the homegrown brand invites fans to predict the winning team. By purchasing Thums Up, finding a unique code, and collecting digital victory coins, consumers can stand a chance to watch the game live.

The campaign also pays tribute to India's immense love for cricket and serves as a journey of connection, empowerment, and collective joy throughout the ICC World Cup. To add another layer of excitement to the campaign, Thums Up's iconic split can package represents the dilemma of fans on the World Cup winner.

Talking about the campaign, Tish Condeno, senior category director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca Cola India and South-West Asia said, “Amidst the excitement building up for the World Cup this year, the first phase of our integrated campaign ‘Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao’ embraces India’s love for cricket and empowers fans to voice their support for their favourite cricket team. Coupled with our split can packaging, Thums Up becomes the pulse of the nation during the ICC World cup.”

Commenting on his association with Thums Up, renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this captivating campaign for the ICC World Cup 2023, Thums Up's 'Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao'. It’s always an exhilarating experience to witness the passion of Indian cricket fans, and the campaign promises to elevate the excitement to greater heights.”

The campaign film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy. Ritu Sharda, CCO at Ogilvy India (North) said: “This world cup, India will win or will India win, this is the debate that is stirring up a toofan in every Indian’s mind. As we stand by our team and believe they will win, we can’t help but wonder about the form and caliber of the other heavy weights that will make this world cup a nail-biter. In a very Thums Up way, this is the debate we’ve captured for our big ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. As the official beverage partners, we’ve launched an all-platform campaign that starts with the debate right here on our cans and gets more toofani as the World Cup comes closer. This is part one, stay tuned for more toofan.”