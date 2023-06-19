Throwing the helmet was a little too much post RCB game, says LSG pacer Avesh Khan

LSG had a modest season in IPL 2023 and with the West Indies tour around the corner, Khan expects to be picked in the squad. However, he admits that IPL didn’t go as he expected to.

Avesh Khan regrets the helmet incident that caused quite a stir after Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in a close IPL game. In a recent media interaction, he admitted that he wishes he won't have done that in the heat of the moment.

“People made a huge deal out of me and the helmet incident was a bit too much. I realised later that I shouldn’t have done this. It just happened in the heat of the moment. I now feel sad about it and wish I would have avoided that,” Khan says.

LSG had a modest season in IPL 2023 and with the West Indies tour around the corner, Khan expects to be picked in the squad. However, he admits that IPL didn’t go as he expected to.

“If you compare my past two IPL seasons before this one, it went the way I wanted to. However, even though the season didn’t go well as per my standard, I maintained my economy rate which is less than 10. I bowl crucial overs 4 or 5th over and later in death,” he added.

Khan played for the Indian team one day cricket and then being part of domestic cricket took a toll on his mental health.

“A fast bowler always tries to be at his peak and it’s not easy. A lot goes behind the scenes, be it following a diet, following a proper schedule or taking 8-9 hours of sleep. You need proper training and proper recovery too. It looks simple but it’s very tough. When playing domestic cricket, it’s hard to say I won’t bowl much or will bowl only a certain number of overs. I bowled 30-35 overs on average during Ranji Trophy games. There is travel and a one-day break before you recover for the next game,” he added.