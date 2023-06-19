CNBC TV18
Throwing the helmet was a little too much post RCB game, says LSG pacer Avesh Khan
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 12:06:12 PM IST (Updated)

LSG had a modest season in IPL 2023 and with the West Indies tour around the corner, Khan expects to be picked in the squad. However, he admits that IPL didn’t go as he expected to.

Avesh Khan regrets the helmet incident that caused quite a stir after Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in a close IPL game. In a recent media interaction, he admitted that he wishes he won't have done that in the heat of the moment.

“People made a huge deal out of me and the helmet incident was a bit too much. I realised later that I shouldn’t have done this. It just happened in the heat of the moment. I now feel sad about it and wish I would have avoided that,” Khan says.
