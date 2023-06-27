Throwback: When Pakistan defeated India in an ODI in Ahmedabad in 2005

The fourth game of that series in 2005 was played in the erstwhile Motera Stadium. Sourav Ganguly had won the toss for India and chosen to bat first. Sachin Tendulkar had scored an impeccable century, notching 123 runs off 130 deliveries with 12 boundaries and a couple of sixes to propel India to 315 runs at the end of 50 overs. MS Dhoni was promoted to No. 3 and the former India skipper had played a fine cameo of 47 runs off 64 deliveries. Yuvraj Singh provided a late flourish with 35 runs to get India to a competitive total.

India and Pakistan are set to clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15 in ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Team India has a reputation to defend, having beaten Pakistan in all seven of their matches in the history of the tournament so far. All eyes will be on the Rohit Sharma-led team to further their flawless record in front of over one lakh spectators in the mega tournament.

Also Read:

Interestingly, India have played Pakistan only once in the stadium so far. The ground was named Motera Stadium before it was renovated to its current capacity and renamed after the Prime Minister. The Pakistani team had toured India for a six-match ODI series in the summer of 2005. They had won that series 4-2, staging a fantastic comeback after being down by two defeats after the opening couple of games.

The fourth game of that series was played in the erstwhile Motera Stadium. Sourav Ganguly had won the toss for India and chosen to bat first. Sachin Tendulkar had scored an impeccable century, notching 123 runs off 130 deliveries with 12 boundaries and a couple of sixes to propel India to 315 runs at the end of 50 overs. MS Dhoni was promoted to No. 3 and the former India skipper had played a fine cameo of 47 runs off 64 deliveries. Yuvraj Singh provided a late flourish with 35 runs to get India to a competitive total.