By CNBCTV18.com

France as a team, its superstar forward Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps are all unique in their own ways. Should Les Blue beat La Albeliste at the Lusial Stadium in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, each of the three entities will create unique records. Here is a look into what the three can achieve provided they end up on the winning side after the final kick of the ball.