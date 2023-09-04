Thomas Bach: Sports boycotts are only symbolic, and do not fulfill their cause

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chairman Thomas Bach opposed the boycotts saying it is symbolic and no effect. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan at the IOC HQ in Lausanna, Switzerland, Bach said forcing players out of the quadrennial competition for such purposes only results in the sports getting scapegoated eventually. Bach was a part of the German foil team that won the gold medal in the 1976 Olympics and was speaking on the backdrop of the potential return of the Russian and Belarus athletes for the Games in Paris next year.

“I always argue for the right of the individual to be respected and nobody should be sanctioned because somebody in his community, in his country, in his social identity is making a mistake or doing something wrong or bad. We always have to look at the individual and not say that there are the Indians, or Germans; it’s always about the individuals. They have their rights and this is our position to respect the rights of the athletes,” Bach said.

The 69-year-old asserted that he was not in favour of bringing curtains down to the dream of any sportsperson to represent their country in the Olympics.

Bach recalled his playing days when athletes from over 20 African and Arab countries had to withdraw from the 1976 Olympics in Montreal as their governments opposed the participation of New Zealand which had sporting links with the apartheid South Africa.

“When I arrived at my first and only Olympic Games as an athlete in Montreal, after the first couple of days I was looking out of the window of our room. There was a big square and I saw 100-200 African athletes standing there with hanging heads. You could see how some of them were wiping their eyes and all of them were very sad and sombre.”

He added, “I asked, ‘What is going on?’ and then I was told that these poor African athletes have to leave the Olympic village before their governments called to boycott the Games. This is one of the saddest experiences of my Olympic life. You have to imagine what this mean for the athlete. He has prepared all his life for this moment. He is there. He is already leaving this fantastic Olympic village with all the athletes from all around the world. Then he is being told, ‘You have to leave. You have to go home. You cannot live your Olympic dream.’”

Bach is confident that even the advocates of such a stance must have realised that their initiatives on this front do not deliver the required results. He termed that to be damaging to the overall cause with no tangible positive outcome eventually.

“On the other hand, all those who have called for the boycott should have realised that such a sports boycott had no effect and was just symbolic but it did not fulfil their cause. On the contrary, it was in most cases damaging to the cause because the people felt that this was not a real gesture of commitment and it was taking sport as a scapegoat,” Bach rounded off.