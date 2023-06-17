Thokchom stars as India secure crucial 1-1 draw against Vietnam in AFC U-17 Asian Cup clash

The Blue Colts began to find their rhythm as the first 10 minutes of the second half came to an end. Danny tried his luck with a back volley, but it was straight at the keeper. The left-back Thokchom drew India level with 21 minutes left on the clock, when his left-footed effort from long range nestled into the top corner in a spectacular fashion, giving Ngoc no chance.

Malemngamba Thokchom netted a timely equaliser for India in their 1-1 draw against Vietnam in the opening Group D match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Football Championship on Saturday. Vietnam had taken a lead towards the end of the first half, courtesy a strike from Long Vu but India left-back Thokchom helped his side restore parity in the 69th minute and earn a point in the competition.

India will play Uzbekistan and Japan in their next two group league games. Uzbeks held the Japanese to a 1-1 draw in the other group league encounter. For the young Indian side, it was a cautious, yet controlled start as they enjoyed better ball possession for large parts of the play and were raiding the Vietnam half time and again.

Early free-kicks on either flank for India meant that Vanlalpeka Guite and Lalpekhlua Ralte could put in dangerous balls into the Vietnam box, but the chances were headed away.Akash Tirkey had a great chance when he dribbled past two defenders and but his shot went a foot wide.