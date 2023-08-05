This is what Stuart Broad thinks about Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling

Recently, Stuart Broad announced retirement after an illustrious international career of 17 years. Broad made his Test debut in 2007 against Sri Lanka and will go down as fifth on the all-time list of Test wicket-takers.

Stuart Broad, who recently retired from International cricket, admitted that Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of his favourites and he enjoys watching his bowling the most. Afridi is playing for Welsh Fire in the ongoing The Hundred and has shown great performances with his toe-crushing yorkers.

While talking to the media, Broad said, "Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of my favorite bowlers to watch in the world. He has got such a great presence about him when he runs in, and I love bowlers run in with energy and vibrancy to their run-up."

“He has got such a natural skill – the way that ball swings back into the right-handers is such a pleasure to watch. And he represented the Notts Outlaws this summer, which is close to my heart. He’s one of the bowlers I admire hugely, and I want to see him do well,” he added.

Along with James Anderson, the fast bowler is one of the only two pacers to ever pass 600 Test wickets for their country. He took his 150th Ashes wicket in his final game at The Oval this week. Broad is now entering the broadcasting field and could be seen as a commentator for Sky Sports on a more regular basis going forward.