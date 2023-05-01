This is what Rohit Sharma asked Yashasvi Jaiswal after his maiden IPL century

RR's golden boy hit 16 fours and 8 sixes off 62 balls and played a 124-run knock. It helped Royals give a competitive total of 212 runs but eventually lost the game by six wickets and three deliveries to spare.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was amazed by Rajasthan Royal's (RR) Yashasvi Jaiswal's power-hitting in the last game. RR's golden boy hit 16 fours and eight sixes off 62 balls and played a 124-run knock against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. It helped Royals give a competitive total of 212 runs but they eventually lost the game by six wickets and with three deliveries to spare.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit admitted that he was amazed by the way Jaiswal was hitting those sixes. "I watched him last year, he's taken it to the next level. I asked him 'Where did you get the power from?' He said he's been going to the gym, that's good for him, India, and RR", he said.

"When I completed my century, I didn't know whether the ball went to the boundary. So I thanked God for everything. That was the highlight. Days like this definitely can happen. I want to focus on the process and work hard, and have the belief. I have been positive and am maintaining a good, fit lifestyle which is helping. The straight drive is my straight drive," said Jaiswal.

Before the start of play, the BCCI marked the occasion of the 1,000th match of the IPL with its secretary Jay Shah presenting mementos to the two captains Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson as well as Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara and MI team icon Sachin Tendulkar. Rohit, who was elevated to Mumbai Indians’ captaincy back in April 2013, also completed his 150th match as the skipper of the five-time title winners.