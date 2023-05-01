This is what Rohit Sharma asked Yashasvi Jaiswal after his maiden IPL century

RR's golden boy hit 16 fours and 8 sixes off 62 balls and played a 124-run knock. It helped Royals give a competitive total of 212 runs but eventually lost the game by six wickets and three deliveries to spare.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was amazed by Rajasthan Royal's (RR) Yashasvi Jaiswal's power-hitting in the last game. RR's golden boy hit 16 fours and eight sixes off 62 balls and played a 124-run knock against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. It helped Royals give a competitive total of 212 runs but they eventually lost the game by six wickets and with three deliveries to spare.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit admitted that he was amazed by the way Jaiswal was hitting those sixes. "I watched him last year, he's taken it to the next level. I asked him 'Where did you get the power from?' He said he's been going to the gym, that's good for him, India, and RR", he said.