This is what Pullela Gopichand told PV Sindhu after Rio Olympics final loss

Gopichand coached PV Sindhu during that phase of her career and revealed that her counsel to the shuttler was starkly defeat after the two games. He was not in a mood to celebrate after the semis but motivated her to soak in the moment and live it to her fullest even after the loss in the final.

Seasoned badminton coach Pullela Gopichand stressed the importance of maintaining a positive mentality for sportspeople during an interaction in the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023.

Gopichand, 49, insisted that professional athletes need to find happiness in the process of playing the game to last long in their respective careers. He advocated having the ability to switch gears when one steps on the court. Off the playing arena, he encouraged players to have gratitude for what they have achieved.

To substantiate this theory, Gopichand narrated an incident with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu. The 28-year-old Hyderabad star had clinched the silver medal in the quadrennial games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She had defeated her Japanese counterpart Okuhara Nazomi in the semi-final before going down in three sets to Carolina Marin in the summit clash.