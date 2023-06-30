This is what Australian vice-captain Steve Smith thinks about his bowling

Australia cricketer Nathan Lyon was suspected to have torn his right calf on Thursday while running to catch a fly ball in the field during day two of the second Ashes test at Lord's.

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith said Nathan Lyon's injury could take longer than expected as the off-spinner started limping while chasing a ball in the outfield on day two of the second Test. “I haven’t been up in the sheds yet, but obviously it didn’t look good. It doesn’t look ideal for the rest of the game,” Steve Smith told reporters at stumps.

During his 100th consecutive Test match, the 35-year-old grabbed at his right calf muscle and fell on the turf. “He’s in his 100th consecutive Test match, which I know he was really looking forward to taking part in and having a role in as well. Fingers crossed he’s OK, but it didn’t look good", Smith said.

After hitting his 32nd Test century for Australia , Smith had to bowl a few deliveries in the final session to England captain Ben Stokes.

While talking to the media, Smith showed hesitation towards bowling as he was out of practice. "Hopefully I won't have to bowl too much. I haven't been working on my bowling at all.

"I thought Heady bowled alright. Heady's probably the one that's going to have a take a fair chunk of the spin, and then maybe myself and Marnus (Labuschagne) will chop in here and there," he added when asked about the team's options for the rest of the Lord's Test.

Lyon was suspected to have torn his right calf on Thursday while running to catch a fly ball in the field during day two of the second Ashes test at Lord's. He pulled up and grabbed his calf. He needed help to slowly limp back to the pavilion. "We're going to miss him this game and could miss him for a little while", teammate Steve Smith said. Cricket Australia said Lyon will be assessed overnight, without elaborating.

If 35-year-old Lyon has a torn calf, it's a two-month injury and he will miss the rest of the five-match Ashes series. His value to Australia is immense. The off-spinner took a team-leading eight wickets in the opening win at Edgbaston last week and took the first England wicket in the second test on Thursday.

Zak Crawley was his 496th career wicket. Lyon was poised in this test to become only the eighth man to 500. Lyon had just finished bowling his 13th over, conceding only 35 runs overall, while three of his teammates were giving up seven an over at the time. He'd been summoned to bowl after only 11 overs of the innings.

Without Lyon, Australia relied on Travis Head and Steve Smith as spin alternatives. The last time Lyon, who debuted in 2011, missed a test was the 2013 Ashes match at Lord's. He became only the sixth man, and first bowler, to play 100 in a row.

(With PTI inputs)