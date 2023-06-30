This is what Australian vice-captain Steve Smith thinks about his bowling

By CNBCTV18.com

Australia cricketer Nathan Lyon was suspected to have torn his right calf on Thursday while running to catch a fly ball in the field during day two of the second Ashes test at Lord's.

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith said Nathan Lyon's injury could take longer than expected as the off-spinner started limping while chasing a ball in the outfield on day two of the second Test. “I haven’t been up in the sheds yet, but obviously it didn’t look good. It doesn’t look ideal for the rest of the game,” Steve Smith told reporters at stumps.

During his 100th consecutive Test match, the 35-year-old grabbed at his right calf muscle and fell on the turf. “He’s in his 100th consecutive Test match, which I know he was really looking forward to taking part in and having a role in as well. Fingers crossed he’s OK, but it didn’t look good", Smith said. After hitting his 32nd Test century for Australia , Smith had to bowl a few deliveries in the final session to England captain Ben Stokes.