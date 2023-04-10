This is the strongest and the fastest I have been till now, both mentally and physically; I have lots more to offer: Maana Patel

In yet another freewheeling conversation with CNBCTV18.com, Olympic swimmer Maana Patel talks about her medal wins at Singapore National Age Group Championship, what changes she is making in the physical and mental aspects of her sport, her learning from the Singapore event, how she feels about Indian women making headline in sports and her goals for 2023.

Indian Olympian swimmer Maana Patel recently won silver medals in both the 50m and 100m backstroke at the 53rd Singapore National Age Group (SNAG) Championship in the Senior category held at Singapore. Maana clocked times of 29.86 seconds and 1:04.26 minutes in 50m and 100m backstroke respectively.

Maana shot to fame when she became the first Indian female swimmer who qualified for Tokyo Olympics. She currently holds the national record in 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m backstoke.

CNBCTV18.com first had a conversation with the swimmer in September 2022 when she was fresh successful stint at the 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships in Guwahati. There she won four gold and two bronze and was adjudged the best female swimmer of the Championships. Then she was gearing up for soon to be held National Games in Gujarat.

Six months later, CNBCTV18.com got another opportunity to catch up with Maana and go know what has transpired in the ensuing months.

Excerpts of the interview are below:

The last time we talked, you were fresh out a successful National Aquatic Championships, you were planning for the forthcoming national games. How has been your journey in these months.

Maana Patel: National Games was a good way to end the year. I got three new records to my name. I was pretty happy with some of my swims there. I was ready to dive into my short break after the National Games.

I went straight into a surgery. I had to get my tonsils removed. I had two surgeries. And two surgeries together was very painful to be honest. I didn't really celebrate Diwali. I was on bed for entire Diwali. I was taking it easy.

After that I started to get into the pool by mid December. I was recharging my batteries and ready to start my season. So far it has been good.

I raced in Singapore. That was my first race of the year. I am quiet happy with the way things are so far.

In your previous interview with us, you had said that you were striving hard to reach the 1 minute 1 second mark in your event (backstroke). Could you please shed light on your process to meet those timings?

Maana Patel: That has always been the goal. I am going to focus on the process to get there. It is too early into the season to to tell you where I can get a crack at this. But yes I have implemented a couple of changes in my training regime, both in the pool and in the gym, trying something new out of the box. Pretty excited to see what next couple of months of racing will do, lets see how it goes. But I am only going to be peaking in mid June July.

Coming to the mental aspect of your sport. You also said in that previous interview that you want to learn to deal with pressure. You felt pressure during Olympics. So how are you learning to deal with the pressure.

Maana Patel: Olympics was really hard for me. Being there and competing with some of the best swimmers of the world choked me. It was a big learning curve for me. Now I know how to deal with pressure.

I have been dealing with it quiet well in the last couple of races. I keep telling myself that I have been doing this for last 13 years, this is nothing new, I have done the work, I have put in the effort in the training. I haven't cheated. So everything is going to be fine. I keep telling myself that I am an experienced swimmer now and there is nothing to be afraid of. Listening to music and talking to myself does the work for me.

Could you give insights into how music helps in dealing with pressure?

Maana Patel:A lot of athletes, even if you see lot of tennis players are plugged in with there earphones or headphones when they are entering the arena. I think most of them use music to cut off from the noise from the stands. I know it is very motivating to hear everyone cheer for you. But at the same time you need to be in the zone and focus. I think music does that.

I have a playlist that I listen to specifically before my races. That kind of puts me in the zone. And then I feel very good and confident.

Talking about events, I was curious to know what is the process for a swimmer to pick her of his events. It is more of a personal choice or are there inputs from the coaches and the support staff.

Maana Patel: When you are young, in your early training days, you have the potential to swim any distance and any stroke. That is how you get to know about yourself and what your body can take, what your body is naturally capabilities are.

I think in the beginning you should swim everything. Then going forward, it gives you and your coach a better idea of where you can specialize. What you can be better at. What you can naturally be good at. That is how each and every swimmer begins. That is how it should be done.

Was it the same for you as well. Is this how you chose backstroke as your primary event?

Maana Patel: I don't remember actually. But as a kid I was obviously taught all the strokes. But then as a 10-year-old I kept telling everyone that if you ask me to swim backstroke I can do it all day long without getting tired. So, I think I was a backstroker right from the beginning. I think backstroke chose me (laughs) and I am still continuing with it.

How was your experience in the recent SNAG event? What are your learning from there.

Maana Patel: As I just mentioned that I have implemented a couple of new things in my training regime. The SNAG was my first race of the year.

Because it is the first race of the year you are not rested. You just go in with full training and see where you stand. These races are very important. Because it is your chance to play with your race. You can know where to make changes. You are not under pressure. It gives you a chance to compete and understand what can be corrected. What is your weakness. I have figured out mine. Now I have a couple of weeks in my hand before I race again.

You have vouched for Ahmedabad as the Indian city that can host Olympics. Why?

Maana Patel: Olympics are the pinnacle of sports. It is going to be interesting to see where this goes and what decision is taken. The last India hosted a big multinational event was the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. So 13 years later India has seen a major change in the sporting culture in terms of infrastructure, the money being pumped in. Everyone being educated including the athletes and the government, and the private sector.

Sports in not just cricket. There are other sports too. Gujarat has done a fabulous job in giving boost to sports. We started off on a very basic level organizing state level events. And this was all because of Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi), when he was the CM of the state. Now he has taken that to the national level. It is going to be interesting to see how they are going to pool together the infrastructure for the Olympics. Because it is no joke to host Olympics. It also speaks volume of the financial capacity of the country. I think it will be incredible to see India host Olympics. Lets see how that happens.

We are having this conversation only a few days after the successful conclusion of the Women's Premier League, in badminton the women's doubles pair of Trisa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand reached the semis of the All England Open and they we had as many as four boxers winning gold medals in the Women's World Boxing Championship. As a female athlete yourself how do you see other women making the headline in sports and what more efforts can be done to promote women participation in sports?

Maana Patel: I think if you would have asked this question a couple of years ago, it was the dire need of the hour to promote women in sports. To encourage women in sports.

I think this issue was addressed a long time ago so we are seeing the results now. It is really incredible to see women getting such opportunity in cricket. I personally felt that women were highly neglected in cricket. Because obviously men always take the spotlight away. This is an amazing breakthrough (WPL). A couple of months ago our U-19 women's cricket team won the first ever U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. With that win they have proved their mettle again. They deserve all the attention in terms of the spotlight. Also the women boxers have also done us proud. Winning four gold medals at once is massive. We are getting there and the results are speaking for themselves.

It is about giving equal opportunities to both men and women to compete in sports. When we are going at international competitions we are going together as Team India not at Team India men and Team India women. It is about giving women the equal opportunities and focusing on the process.

Giving equal opportunities in terms of sponsorships, taking care of their trainings, nutrition, giving equal opportunity in terms of brand building also. Overall a holistic development of women sports is something we can look at. Making more and more opportunities available for women is an area to look at.

How is ENGN helping you?

Maana Patel:The format of ENGN is really interesting. They solely focus of women athletes. That is really interesting. I have been associated with ENGN with last one and a half years. So far it has been really good. We are all like a family. They cover my additional expense. They also look into promoting me as an athlete. So far it has been good for me. I really appreciate what they are doing for women athletes.

Finally what are your goals for the rest of 2023.

Maana Patel: Season has just begun for me. We have Asian Games later this year. So my focus will be on qualifying for the Asian Games. We have a couple of races in June and July so I am looking to peak at those competitions. Lets see how it goes. This is the strongest and the fastest I have been till now, both mentally and physically. I have lots more to offer. But I also have a lot of room for improvement also.