'This is the start…' Sachin Tendulkar's special note for son Arjun post IPL debut for Mumbai Indians

This is the first time that a father-son duo represented the same team in IPL. Arjun ended his debut with figures of 0/17 in the match as he wasn't recalled to finish his quota of overs. He also did not get an opportunity to bat as Mumbai won the match by 5 wickets.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt post for his son Arjun who made his debut in the Indian Premier League debut against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gave Arjun his debut cap as the 23-year-old allrounder replaced Arshad Khan in the team.

Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by Mumbai Indians in the 2022 IPL auction for Rs 30 lakh but he didn’t get an opportunity to play in that season. The franchise retained him in 2023 as well and he finally received his debut cap on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

It was also an emotional moment for his father, legendary cricketer Sachin, who is also the mentor of Mumbai Indians. Sachin took to social media to share a heartfelt note for his son. With this Sachin and Arjun created history by becoming the first father-son duo to play in IPL.

Also read:

He wrote, "Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2)," in the first part of the tweet.

Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/a0SVVW7EhT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 16, 2023

"You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!," Sachin added in the second part of his tweet.

Before the game, Arjun was seen chatting with his dad and he practiced a few deliveries as well under his watchful eyes.

In the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to field first. Arjun was given the responsibility of opening the attack with the new ball for the team. He gave away only 5 runs in the first over. However, in his second over, KKR batter, Venkatesh Iyer, took on the left-arm pacer and smashed a boundary and a six.

Arjun ended his debut with figures of 0/17 in the match as he wasn't recalled to finish his quota of overs. He also did not get an opportunity to bat as Mumbai won the match by 5 wickets, with the help of Ishan Kishan (58 runs) and Suryakumar Yadav’s (43 runs) fantastic knocks.