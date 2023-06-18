'This is the first team in my lifetime to declare at 393/8 on Day 1,' exclaims Gareth Southgate in awe of the Ben Stokes-led English team

Southgate mentioned that there are quite a few players in the England squad who can get into the World XI team currently. However, more importantly, he appreciated the shift in mindset in the way that England have begun approaching red-ball cricket ever since Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the reins last summer.

England national football coach Gareth Southgate has lauded the courage shown by the country’s cricket team as they declared for 393/8 on the opening day of Ashes 2023 on Friday. The Three Lions defeated Malta 4-0 in the UEFA Euro League Qualifiers but Southgate is keeping close tabs on the Test series between the Ben Stokes-led side and the touring Australian unit.

“I am a big cricket fan and it’s something that is hugely exciting to watch at the moment. Their (England) mindset has been a big thing, but they’ve (Australia) also got a lot of world-class players,” Southgate acknowledged on the sidelines of the Euro Qualifiers.

“I would imagine this is the first team in my lifetime to declare at 393/8 on Day 1. That will be an interesting decision because, in the end, people will judge the outcome as they do, the decisions you make as a coach. But that’s a clue as to the mindset they’re going into the series with,” Southgate explained.

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 126 propelled Australia to bring the curtains down to the second day of the Test match at 311/5. The Baggy Greens trail England by 82 runs with five wickets to spare and the home side will have to ring in some quick dismissals so that the first-innings declaration does not backfire on them.