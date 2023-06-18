CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports News'This is the first team in my lifetime to declare at 393/8 on Day 1,' exclaims Gareth Southgate in awe of the Ben Stokes led English team

'This is the first team in my lifetime to declare at 393/8 on Day 1,' exclaims Gareth Southgate in awe of the Ben Stokes-led English team

'This is the first team in my lifetime to declare at 393/8 on Day 1,' exclaims Gareth Southgate in awe of the Ben Stokes-led English team
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 18, 2023 11:52:57 AM IST (Published)

Southgate mentioned that there are quite a few players in the England squad who can get into the World XI team currently. However, more importantly, he appreciated the shift in mindset in the way that England have begun approaching red-ball cricket ever since Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the reins last summer.

England national football coach Gareth Southgate has lauded the courage shown by the country’s cricket team as they declared for 393/8 on the opening day of Ashes 2023 on Friday. The Three Lions defeated Malta 4-0 in the UEFA Euro League Qualifiers but Southgate is keeping close tabs on the Test series between the Ben Stokes-led side and the touring Australian unit.

“I am a big cricket fan and it’s something that is hugely exciting to watch at the moment. Their (England) mindset has been a big thing, but they’ve (Australia) also got a lot of world-class players,” Southgate acknowledged on the sidelines of the Euro Qualifiers.
Also Read:
Ashes 2023: 'Not surprised by the declaration,' comeback star Jonny Bairstow heaps praise on captain Ben Stokes
Southgate mentioned that there are quite a few players in the England squad who can get into the World XI team currently. However, more importantly, he appreciated the shift in mindset in the way that England have begun approaching red-ball cricket ever since Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the reins last summer.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X