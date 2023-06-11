This is skipper Rohit Sharma's 'ideal' idea for ICC world test tournament

India lost seven wickets in the first session of Day 5 as Australia won by 209 runs and lifted their first Test championship cup.

After India's shaky performance at the World Test Championship, Indian captain Rohit Sharma believes that the WTC summit clash should not be a one-match game but a three-match series. India lost seven wickets in the first session of Day 5 as Australia won by 209 runs and lifted their first Test championship cup.

At the post-match press meet, Rohit Sharma said, "I would like to play the 3-Test match series for the WTC Final. We worked hard and we fought but we played just 1 game. I think a 3-match series would be ideal in the next WTC cycle".

Australian pacer Scott Boland produced a bowling spell of rare quality to get rid of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, effectively shutting the door on India, who were bowled out for 234 in their second innings on the final day at The Oval.

Australia was clearly the better team on all fronts while India had only themselves to blame for yet another loss in a global event. India's last ICC title came way back in 2013 and it was their second successive defeat in the WTC final, having gone down against New Zealand two years ago.

India lost seven wickets for the addition of 70 runs on the final day. The top four comprising Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli failed to deliver in the high-stake game.

Chasing a record 444 at The Oval, Indian fans went into day five high on hope with Kohli (49) and Ajinkya Rahane (46) walking into the middle. However, Boland removing Kohli and Jadeja (0) in the seventh over of the morning pretty much shut the door on India, who resumed the day at 164 for three needing another 280 runs for an improbable win.