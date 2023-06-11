This is skipper Rohit Sharma's 'ideal' idea for ICC world test tournament

India lost seven wickets in the first session of Day 5 as Australia won by 209 runs and lifted their first Test championship cup.

After India's shaky performance at the World Test Championship, Indian captain Rohit Sharma believes that the WTC summit clash should not be a one-match game but a three-match series. India lost seven wickets in the first session of Day 5 as Australia won by 209 runs and lifted their first Test championship cup.

At the post-match press meet, Rohit Sharma said, "I would like to play the 3-Test match series for the WTC Final. We worked hard and we fought but we played just 1 game. I think a 3-match series would be ideal in the next WTC cycle".

Also read: Where did India go wrong in the ICC WTC Final against Australia

Australian pacer Scott Boland produced a bowling spell of rare quality to get rid of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over, effectively shutting the door on India, who were bowled out for 234 in their second innings on the final day at The Oval.