This is just the start, says head coach Igor Stimac as India moves up to 99th spot in FIFA rankings

Stimac was appointed as the national team head coach later that year and his ideas and philosophies are finally beginning to take shape and show in the form of results. At the start of his tenure, the think-tank and the federation had outlined India’s objectives of qualifying to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Stimac hence made a mention of the qualifiers of the same in his recent tweet.

Indian national football team head coach Igor Stimac has assured that the Blue Tigers are just getting started as the side has moved up to the 99th spot in the FIFA rankings. The team recently won the Intercontinental Cup along with the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship and those results are reflecting in the standings declared by the global football governing body.

“Back in the 90s and more importantly we’ve secured our position in Pot 2 for the World Cup Qualifiers draw. Long way to go still, this is just the start. @indianfootball,” Stimac tweeted, sharing a picture depicting India’s latest world ranking.

Back in the 90s and more importantly we’ve secured our position in Pot 2 for the World Cup Qualifiers draw 👏💙Long way to go still, this is just the start 🇮🇳 @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/50ZZOXw7bP — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) July 21, 2023

The national team has been on a roll lately, as substantiated by the aforementioned recent results. They are gearing up well for the AFC Asian Cup that will be held in China in 2024.

India has been drawn in Group B with heavyweights like Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria and this will be team’s third appearance in the continental competition since 2019. They had started their campaign in 2019 in incredible style with a 4-1 win against Thailand but failed to move past the group stages thereafter.

