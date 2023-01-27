English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports News

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Jan 27, 2023 8:34:26 PM IST (Updated)

Among other concerns that have been raised in esports oversight is the lack of specific provisions that would ensure safe gameplay for women. A study found that 62.5 percent of harassment against women began with emails and online chats.

The Indian government has recently allocated matters related to esports to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and online gaming to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTy) through an amendment to the Allocation of Business Rules 1961.

Recommended Articles

View All
Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, man who is keeping 400 years old art alive 

Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, man who is keeping 400 years old art alive 

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe

This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months

Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

While MYAS has yet to provide additional clarifications and details of their plans and involvement in esports, it is hoped that this will lead to the establishment of a national esports federation and steps towards player protection and talent development in the field.


With regard to online gaming, MeiTy has prepared draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which includes the need for an online gaming intermediary (OGI) to discharge specific duties that protect the users and ensures their safety.

According to Shivani Jha, Director of eSports Players Welfare Association (EPWA), “The proposed draft rules impose some obligations on gaming companies that operate games that take cash as deposits. This includes: (a) ensuring KYC and identification of its users; (b) due diligence requirements and disclosures; (c) incorporation of self-regulatory bodies (SRBs), which will be registered with MeiTy and additional compliances and (d) additional compliance requirements which include amongst other the appointment of a compliance officer in India a registered office.”

Also Read: Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup begins today — Everything you need to know

However, there are concerns about the lack of specific provisions that would ensure safe gameplay for women in the online gaming industry, as studies have shown that a significant percentage of women in India who play online games are committed gamers playing at least once a day.

A survey conducted by Rakuten Insight found that 42 percent of women in India who play online games are committed gamers playing at least once a day. A study on 72 women, titled ‘Cyber Stalking — Victimization of girl Students: An Empirical Study,’ found that 62.5 percent of harassment against women began with emails and online chats.

In terms of legal implications and execution hassles of the draft IT Rules, it is noted that gaming companies currently follow the self-regulation approach

by taking measures to ensure that in the absence of a regulatory framework, they still follow some common principles of practice.

“The government seems very clear about the fact that gaming companies fall under an intermediary category, and further, those operating pay-to-play games further qualify as online gaming intermediaries. Opening up this discussion by asking for stakeholder comments gives room to ensure that player safety measures are added to the rules or the functioning of the SRBs,” Jha added.

Also Read: Industry bodies can't be self regulatory organisations for online gaming: MoS IT

The government's decision to open up discussion by asking for stakeholder comments gives room for player safety measures to be added to the rules or the functioning of the SRBs.

How to make gaming safe

It is suggested that the draft rules must include measures to address the three essential classes of abuse that form many users in the online gaming ecosystem. They include:

  • Addiction/cyber-bullying of children.
  • Online sexual harassment. 
  • Economic abuse

    • It is in the interest of gamers that the government make a future-proof law for online gaming and an inclusive and safe space for the above.

    The policy is expected to help the online gaming industry as a whole to grow by providing a soft-touch oversight and regulation for companies, and a safe gaming place for users. The Draft IT Rules also help reduce the state-wise regulatory measures taken without separate central legislation. With an estimated 60 lakh regular online gamers in India playing for entertainment or livelihood, it is essential to ensure that the industry is regulated and safe for all users.

    Also Read: India to introduce new Digital Act to protect children from the dangers of internet

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published: Jan 27, 2023 8:30 PM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    draft IT rulesesportsFeaturesonline gaming

    Next Article

    ICC announces all-female panel of match officials for Women's T20 World Cup

    Shows

    View All

    Top Budget Opinions

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      X