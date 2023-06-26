This Indian student shared a classroom with Juan Mata and other Spanish football stars in the LaLiga Business School

Bijit Sarkar also studied alongside renowned athletes in the football industry, including, former Spanish International, Juan Mata and Roberto Jiménez Gago, the former Atlético de Madrid shot stopper. The LaLiga Business School aims to create a pipeline of talented sports executives for the future by focusing on providing them abundant exposure to the industry right from the offset.

The educational department of LaLiga, the LaLiga Business School, is an institute created and run by professionals from the sports and entertainment industry with a vision of nurturing talent within the sports business ecosystem. Recently, Indian national, Mr. Bijit Sarkar, an MBA candidate from the Sports and Entertainment Management program was placed by the institute at the renowned sports competition ‘The Ocean Race’.

Learning through practical knowledge, students have the opportunity of interacting with a distinguished line -up of guest speakers.

Sharing valuable insights on the sports industry, esteemed personalities such as Oscar Mayo Pardo (Executive Director at LaLiga), Javier Latorre Tudela (Director of Communications at Valencia CF), Javier Sobrino (ex-Chief strategy & innovation officer at FC Barcelona), Maheta Molango (former CEO of RCD Mallorca), Patricia Rodriguez, (ex-CEO of SD Éibar), Antonio Bolaños (former MD of The Ocean Race) and Esteban Granero (former Real Madrid player), are some of the names and profiles that interact with candidates on a daily basis.