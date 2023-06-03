This ex-India coach believes that it's unfair to compare Shubman Gill to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

With World Test Championship around the corner, all eyes are upon the opening partnership as Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma would step out together with a contrasting run of form behind them.

Former India coach Gary Kirsten has put his bet on young Indian batter Shubman Gill after seeing his IPL performance. Kirsten, who is now the batting coach of the Gujarat Titans (GT), feels Gill has the skills to excel in all formats of the game and become one of the best players in the world. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Kirsten also emphasised why it would be wrong to compare Gill to the big names of Indian cricket such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

“He is a young player who has incredible skill and determination to be one of the best players in the world. It would be unfair to compare him to Sachin and Virat so early in his journey", he said.

Gill was awarded Orange cap in IPL 2023 and ended the league with the Most Valuable Player title. “I believe he has the game to successfully play across all three formats for India. You don’t often see that these days, particularly as T20 cricket is developing and progressing so fast,” said Kirsten.