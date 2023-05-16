This 13-year-old biking and cycling prodigy aims to represent India at 2028 LA Olympics

Nithila Das is a biking and cycling prodigy. All of 13 years, she has been bestowed the title of 'Fastest Girl In India' by FIM Mini GP Championship (Girls). Das is as good in cycling as she is in biking. The teenager has enjoyed over 100 podium finishes and is determined to represent India at the Youth Olympics and subsequently the Summer Olympics in 2028. CNBCTV18.com got a chance to chat with this wunderkid and got to know more about her.

At 13, Nithila Das is determined to represent India at the 2026 Youth Olympics and the 2028 LA Olympics.

Das is from from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram but moved to Bengaluru in 2005 and is a prodigy in the world of cycling and motorbiking. She has claimed the title of of the 'Fastest Girl In India'

by FIM Mini GP Championship (Girls). Das has climbed the podium over a hundred times and some of her key achievements include winning the FIM MiniGP Championship 2022 National Championships (Girl), TVS Women One-Make National Championship 2022, a hat-trick of gold medals in MTB Karnataka State Champion from 2020 to 2022, double gold (ITT and Mass Start) at the Karnataka State MTB Championship 2022 and MTB National Championship third runner up 2020 and 2021 (Special Entry as was underage for U14 category).

CNBCTV18.com got an opportunity to talk to this wunderkind and know more about her.

Das explained how she can speed mini-racing bikes but still cannot drive on roads, how her brother keeps her in competitive space, how her father introduced her to the world of cycling and biking, and much more.

How did you get introduced into cycling and biking?

Das: My dad is the one who got me into cycling and biking, both the sports I am into. He supports me like anything. He is the best dad ever!

I read that you have a brother too...

Das: My brother (Nandan Das) is kind of annoying according to the brother kind of rule. He started cycling before me. Then when he started getting the medals to the house I was like this guy is getting medals, now I can't sit alone and now I also have to get some medals into the home. The home can't be filled with only his medals. So like that I started cycling. Now he is 10. The minimum age for biking is 12. So he can't bike. When I stared biking he started to practise. He got his racing licence and started to practise in the circuit. Now he is slowly catching up with me. He is crazy about motorsports.

The minimum age for driving in India is 18, then how are kids as young as you and your brother able to race on bikes? Please explain to our readers.

Das: There is a special type of licence you get for racing. This racing licence is FMSCI. If you get that you will be able to race on tracks. With this licence you can ride bikes only on tracks — not on roads. To drive on road the rule is still the same for us. But riding a bike is more fun of the tracks. There are no vehicles coming from the opposite direction.

What are your first memories of cycling and biking?

Das: About cycling. My first memory is that I had a very small BSA cycle which had a really bad chain. With this BSA cycle I used to race against my family friend Savian. I used to try to catch him with my cycle and we use to race to a finish line but before the finish line the chain of my cycle used to snap. So that's how my dad saw that I had interest in cycling.

Now biking. I remember my dad's old bike. He used to ride a lot. He still rides. I first rode a bike around four years back, when I was nine. My brother started when he was just four. We had a 50 cc bike at that time. A very small motor-cross bike. It was of a perfect size for me but big for my brother. Then we used slowly ride that bike in our old apartment. My dad taught us about the use of the brakes and the clutch. He was always supportive. Then we upgraded to KTM 65cc, which was again of perfect size for me and big for my brother, but we used to share the same bike. We started riding that. My brother is done with motor-cross bike and he eventually grew faster than me. Then I got a KX 100 and we altered KTM 65cc. So then both bikes became of same power. Then we both started to race.

How good is your brother in biking?

Das: At the 2022 Nationals, my brother raced as a special entry as he is just 10. He secured 12th or 14th place in the under-14 boys category, which is actually a really good thing. The under-14 boys category is too competitive. Even the under-14 girls category is competitive but there are more participants in the under-14 boys category.

Do you remember your first competitive races?

Das: I started cycling with a small race in Mysore. I was riding a Scott cycle at that time. I was all kitted up and wearing my jersey. I was wearing a jacket as it was a cold morning. I started racing without removing the jacket.

In biking my first race was a motocross at BigRock (in Bengaluru). In circuit racing my first ever race was for TVS selection in which I secured first place. I also secured first place in the cycling race which I told you about.

Do you have a professional coach?

Das: Yeah, I have professional coach for all kind of sports. Kiran Kumar Raju, a six-time national champion, trains me for cycling. In motocross my coach is Dev Venkatesh. He trains me for circuit racing.

Do you follow any other sports?

Das: I watch Moto GP but not Formula-1. Just as hobby I play a lot of sport like badminton. I used to play basketball.

Do you follow any sports personalities?

Das: In cycling as a fan I would say I like Nino Schurter. If you ask me who I want to be like, that is Jolanda Neff. I have curly hair, she also has curly hair. So people call me Jolanda Neff and I want to reach her level.

Your results have been fairly consistent so far. What is the reason behind such level of consistency at such a young age?

Das: My success is because of the support from my dad. He has supported me through all my races. He has done a lot for me. And then training of course. Thanks to all my coaches. They have trained me really well so that I remain consistent throughout my races.

In an another article on you, you said that you are looking out for sponsors. Could you give us an insight into how financially challenging cycling and biking can be?

Das: Yes the races are financially challenging. Just one crash of a bike costs a lot. Last year while I was doing the Mini GP races I crashed the bike three times which badly damaged it. So when the crashes happened we needed to pay for the repair of the bike. The bike was provided by the people who were conducting the event.

Then last year I had the invitation to go to Spain. But because of financial constraints we couldn't go because I needed around Rs. 40 lakh to go to Spain and participate in the race. That is why we are looking for sponsors.

You also trained with Aishwarya Pissay. How was the experience?

Das: In one TVS race she was our lead. We had a lot of sessions. She is very good at explaining. I went to her with a paper and a pen and with the track map. I told her about my doubts and she cleared them.

So you wish to continue pursuing both cycling and biking both?

Das: Currently I am pursuing both. But if a biking race and a cycling race happens at the same time I would prefer to do the cycling race as it is important for me in the Nationals. Because my wish is to get into Olympics through cycling. But I am not going to completely leave motorsports.

How do you motivate yourself?

Das: Going into a race, I have the mindset that I am racing against myself. I won't be racing against anybody else. My target is to beat my own time.

Any message for young kids who want to become professional racers like you?

Das: Parental support is important. I am very lucky to have my dad. Because he got me into this biking. Without his support, it would have been very hard for me. Family support is important and your own dedication, your interest in the sport and really good practice, all equally important.