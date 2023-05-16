This 13-year-old biking and cycling prodigy aims to represent India at 2028 LA Olympics

Nithila Das is a biking and cycling prodigy. All of 13 years, she has been bestowed the title of 'Fastest Girl In India' by FIM Mini GP Championship (Girls). Das is as good in cycling as she is in biking. The teenager has enjoyed over 100 podium finishes and is determined to represent India at the Youth Olympics and subsequently the Summer Olympics in 2028. CNBCTV18.com got a chance to chat with this wunderkid and got to know more about her.

Das is from from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram but moved to Bengaluru in 2005 and is a prodigy in the world of cycling and motorbiking. She has claimed the title of of the 'Fastest Girl In India'

by FIM Mini GP Championship (Girls). Das has climbed the podium over a hundred times and some of her key achievements include winning the FIM MiniGP Championship 2022 National Championships (Girl), TVS Women One-Make National Championship 2022, a hat-trick of gold medals in MTB Karnataka State Champion from 2020 to 2022, double gold (ITT and Mass Start) at the Karnataka State MTB Championship 2022 and MTB National Championship third runner up 2020 and 2021 (Special Entry as was underage for U14 category).